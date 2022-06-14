Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

This is a tough time to be a start-up.

New entrants into the electric vehicle market are facing a slew of challenges, including runaway inflation, supply chain hold-ups and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rivian Automotive  (RIVN) – Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report, which went public in November, is reportedly delaying delivery of its long-awaited SUV, the R1S, by one to nine months.

Rivian did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a letter to customers posted on RivianForums, the company said that “we’ve continued to navigate a tight supply chain, we’ve had to reduce complexity wherever possible, including prioritizing certain build combinations over others.”