Tesla Rival Lucid Delivers More Bad News

Lucid Group  (LCID) – Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is not done with bad news. 

The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. 

And it’s not sure things will get any better anytime soon. In any case, this is the message sent Monday by Lucid Group during its fourth quarter earnings release.

The electric car manufacturer has significantly lowered its main production target.

