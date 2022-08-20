Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

An electric vehicle startup whose design has drawn comparisons with the Batmobile is on the ropes, and it’s not the first time.

Faraday Future Intelligent  (FFIE)  has already had several lives in its very young and short history.

Since its creation in 2014, the startup has always been on the brink of the financial abyss.

The problem is always the same: will the young manufacturer of electric vehicles, once presented as a potential rival of Tesla  (TSLA) , survive? The question comes up every quarter. And the second quarter is no exception since the firm has just published quarterly earnings which depict a disastrous financial situation.