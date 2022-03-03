The Hamden Journal

Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report and Chief Executive Elon Musk are officially very close to starting production of cars at their Berlin-based European factory.

After several months of uncertainty, a key German regulator has approved the Austin EV manufacturer’s request, according to the German business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Tesla has been waiting for several months for a permit from the German authorities to start manufacturing vehicles in this gigafactory, which will primarily serve the European market.

