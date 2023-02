Tesla



just raised the price of its Model Y, but used car buyers looking for an electric vehicle in 2023 could end up paying more than the price of a new EV if they are not careful. Fluctuating pricing and new tax credits are why.

Online used car seller



Carvana



(ticker: CVNA), for instance, looks like it is having some problems adjusting pricing quickly enough to keep up with changes from Tesla (TSLA).