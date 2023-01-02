Tesla Posts Record Q4 Deliveries, But Misses Street Estimates

Tesla Posts Record Q4 Deliveries, But Misses Street Estimates

by

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter deliveries, the carmaker detailed Monday, but still notched a all-time high overall tally for the year amid the biggest peak-to-trough decline for the stock on record.

Tesla delivered 405,278 new cars over the three months ending in December, the company said in a statement, up 31.5% from last year and 18.1% from the 343,000 tally reached over the three months ending in October.