Tesla, Novavax, Exxon Mobil: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Stock futures are rising ahead of the first trading session of the new year. Here’s what we’re watching in Monday’s action:
- Tesla shares jumped 7.6% ahead of the bell. The electric-vehicle maker said Sunday that it delivered more than 936,000 vehicles globally in 2021, up from nearly half a million the previous year. Shares of fellow EV maker Lucid Group also got a jolt, adding 2.3% premarket. U.S.-traded shares of Chinese EV maker Nio were also up, by 2.7%.
- Novavax added 3% premarket. The vaccine maker on Friday said it had provided the final required data to the Food and Drug Administration so that it could apply for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine.
- Exxon Mobil gained 1% premarket. The oil-and-gas producer released an update of factors impacting its fourth-quarter profits that suggests a likely earnings beat when it reports on Feb. 1.
- U.S.-traded shares of Hunter Douglas jumped about 66% on Friday after New York-based investment group 3G Capital said it would buy a 75% stake in the Dutch window-coverings maker.
- Naked Brand Group jumped 10% premarket. The intimate apparel company said Friday it had completed its previously announced acquisition of closely held electric-vehicle company Cenntro.
Chart of the Day
- Stock markets in China have swelled in valuation, showing how domestic shares have largely been immune from the regulatory assault that has rocked many companies listed abroad.
Write to James Willhite at [email protected]