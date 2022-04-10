Tesla CEO Elon Musk Has Been Tweeting. Prepare For Lithium Stocks to Move.

Tesla Needs Lithium. Elon Musk Suggests It Could Get Into Mining Business.

by

Tesla CEO Elon Musk lamented the rising cost of lithium in a recent tweet. He even suggested that Tesla might get into the mining business to help solve shortages of the key raw material that goes into rechargeable lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries.

Tesla-as-miner has far reaching implications for the EV industry. Will locking up long-term lithium supply become a strategic imperative for the industry? Will other auto companies look to backward integrate into the EV battery supply chain? Those are longer term questions…

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.