Tesla May Start Mining Lithium as Musk Cites Battery Metal Cost

Reuters Videos

The Week in Numbers: Musk’s Twitter surprise

STORY: From Elon Musk’s Twitter surprise, to hefty market write-downs, this is the week in numbers.9.2%9.2% is the stake Elon Musk now owns in Twitter and he was even added to the company’s board. The Tesla CEO, a regular Tweeter with more than 80 million followers on the site, had recently said he was looking into starting his own social network. Analyst Daniel Ives believes a buyout can’t be ruled out.”Twitter ultimately embraced Musk positively, with open arms, because they had two ways to go – more hostile or friendly, bring them on the board – now I believe it’s ‘get the popcorn out’ time. Strategic changes will be on the horizon and Twitter, we believe, that could ultimately lead to an acquisition.”50%50% was the estimated jump in earnings for Samsung in the first quarter. The South Korean tech giant saw strong demand for microchips and smartphones. It would mark the highest Q1 profit in four years.$1 billion$1 billion is how much JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon said the lender could lose on its exposure to Russia. In his closely-watched annual letter to shareholders, Dimon warned the war in Ukraine would slow the global economy and impact geopolitics for decades. $5 billion$5 billion was the amount Shell said it would write down after its decision to leave Russia. It’s over one billion more than previously forecast by the oil major, which said it’s ending all its Russian operations. $2.5 billion$2.5 billion was how much buyers spent on NFTs on OpenSea in March. It’s still a big figure, but half what was spent in January. Rather than a sign of decline, some analysts believe the market is ‘consolidating’.