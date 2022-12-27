Tesla market cap set to fall below Walmart and JPMorgan Chase, to sit just above Nvidia

Another selloff in Tesla Inc.’s stock

TSLA,

-1.76%

on Tuesday, toward a more than two-year low, could drop the electric vehicle maker down to 13th on the list of most valuable S&P 500

SPX,

+0.59%

companies. The electric vehicle maker’s stock slumped 3.3% toward a seventh-straight loss in premarket trading, with recent trading prices implying a market capitalization of about $375.96 billion, down from $388.88 billion as of Friday’s close. That would put Tesla’s market cap below retailer Walmart Inc.’s

WMT,

+0.20% ,

which was at $387.72 billion on Friday, and below banker JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s

JPM,

+0.47% ,

which was at $385.07 billion. Tesla now sits just above semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp.

NVDA,

-0.87% ,

which had a market cap of $374.07 billion on Friday. Tesla’s market cap is a far cry from what it was at its peak of about $1.24 trillion on Jan. 3, 2022, according to FactSet data, which made it one of just a handful of trillion-dollar companies.