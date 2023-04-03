Tesla Manufactured 4,000 Model Ys In One Week, UBS Prepping For Massive Layoffs, McDonald’s Temporary Shuttering Of US Offices: Today’s Top Stories

Philipp Rickenbacher, the chief executive of Swiss lender Julius Baer, reportedly said Switzerland’s position as the world’s banker to the super-rich is not “god given” and that the Swiss government and regulators should better communicate with worried international investors.

“Things will remain very complicated — everything that was there a month ago will not go away,” Rickenbacher told the Financial Times while speaking about central banks’ rapid policy rate hikes and the resulting stress on the financial system. “There’s still some room for policy mistakes at the highest levels when it comes to interest rates . . . everyone’s senses are sharpened right now,” he said.