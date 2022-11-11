Tesla Makes Out Better Than Musk If Twitter Files Bankruptcy

What a potential Twitter bankruptcy would mean for Elon Musk isn’t easy to figure out, and it’s harder to sort out how



Tesla



shareholders would be affected. When running through the likely consequences, however, a potential Twitter bankruptcy doesn’t seem all that bad for the only publicly traded entity in Musk’s business universe.

At the most basic level for Musk, a Twitter bankruptcy would mean he loses some $25 billion—roughly the amount of equity capital he put into the purchase. That amounts to about 10% of his pre-Twitter purchase wealth.