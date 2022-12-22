Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

Tesla Makes New 52-Week Low in Eight Straight Sessions. Is It a Buy?

by

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report stock has been buried, as it’s fallen in eight of the last nine trading sessions and has made new 52-week lows in eight consecutive sessions.

Further, shares are now down in five straight months, highlighted by December’s current decline of 33.7%. From the all-time high, Tesla stock is now down 69.2%.

Some blame Tesla’s decline solely on the bear market. Others blame CEO Elon Musk continuing to sell Tesla stock as the true culprit. Musk’s also been distracted from Tesla since taking the CEO role at Twitter.