Tesla Makes More Money Than GM and Ford

Tesla Makes More Money Than GM and Ford

by

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report is further tightening its grip on the U.S. auto sector. 

The list of trophies won by the manufacturer of premium electric vehicles continues to grow. Elon Musk’s firm is the world’s largest automotive group by market capitalization with a market value of over $896 billion at the time of writing. Ford’s valuation is $57.2 billion and GM’s is $52.1 billion.

This crazy valuation makes Tesla the sixth most valuable company in the world behind Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report, oil giant Saudi Aramco, Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Alphabet  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report, and Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com Inc. Report.