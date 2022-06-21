Tesla Job Cuts Will Lead to 3.5% Headcount Reduction, Musk Says

(Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. is cutting its salaried workforce by about 10% over the next three months, resulting in a reduction of as much as about 3.5% in the electric-car maker’s total headcount, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We grew very fast on the salaried side,” Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. “A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher” both in salaried and hourly workers, but for now the headcount reduction will be 3% to 3.5%, he said.

Musk announced the company’s plans to reduce staff earlier this month. Tesla, now headquartered in Austin, has grown to about 100,000 employees globally and has hired rapidly in recent months. The job cuts, which have impacted everyone from human resources representatives to software engineers, caught many by surprise.

Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Investment Authority and Investment Promotion Agency Qatar are the underwriters of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg. Media City Qatar is the host organization.

For more on Musk Speaks at Qatar Economic Forum, click here for our TOPLive blog.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.