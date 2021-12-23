The Hamden Journal

Tesla Is Back Above $1,000. Are New Highs Next?

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report shares are rallying higher on Wednesday, up 7.5% and climbing back above $1,000 a share. That’s got bulls cheering the stock’s recent run.

On Tuesday, Tesla stock hit its lowest level since Oct. 22 and was down 27% from the highs.

However, shares reversed off that low, climbing more than $50 a share by the close.

That rally is extending itself Wednesday, with Tesla stock up more than 13% from yesterday’s low.

Tesla stock was in focus this morning ahead of the open, rallying several percent on the hope that CEO Elon Musk would be done selling his shares.

