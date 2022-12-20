Tesla Investors Want the Twitter Overhang Gone. Here’s When It Might End.

Elon Musk’s purchase and subsequent running of Twitter isn’t the first thing he’s done to draw non-fundamental concern from



Tesla



investors. Issues that originate from words or actions from Tesla’s CEO can be frustrating for shareholders, but Musk’s track record might give an idea how long the stock pain will last—and what might stop it.

There have been four or five Musk-events that have been significant enough to drive detectable underperformance in Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA): The “pedo guy” incident and “funding secured” tweet, both in 2018; Tesla’s early 2021 Bitcoin purchase; Musk’s late 2021 stock sales; and, of course, Musk’s recent Twitter purchase.