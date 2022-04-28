Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

Elon Musk is everywhere. 

The billionaire has almost stolen the bill from all the rest of the business world since the beginning of April. 

We began to talk about him, and his offer to acquire the social network Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report, on April 4 after he revealed a substantial stake. A fast-moving saga with many twists and turns followed. Eventually, on April 14, Musk made an offer at $54.20 per Twitter share to buy the entire company. The transaction is valued at $44 billion. After hesitating, the board of directors finally agreed on April 25 to accept the billionaire’s proposal. 

