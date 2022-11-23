Tesla Investors Get Good News. It’s a Value Stock.

Tesla



stock has been badly beaten up in recent weeks. There isn’t much for bulls to be thankful for. But stock price declines prompted a pre-holiday upgrade from one analyst. And another sees



Tesla



approaching value stock territory.

Wednesday, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli upgraded



Tesla



(ticker: TSLA) stock to Hold from Sell. It isn’t a upgrade to Buy, but investors will likely take it. Tesla stock has fallen about 45% since mid-October, wiping out more than $400 billion in market capitalization. The



Nasdaq Composite Index



is only down about 3% over the same period.