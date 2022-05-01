Tesla Investors Beware: Bad NIO, Li, XPeng April Deliveries Hit by Covid.

Tesla Investors, Beware: April Deliveries for NIO, Li, and XPeng Hit by Covid

by

A Covid outbreak in China, which forced production shutdowns, is weighing on April’s output numbers for electric vehicle makers.


Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.