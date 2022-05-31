Tesla Investors Are Getting Fed Up With Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Text size





Tesla



shareholders are growing more vocal about their frustrations with Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to take

Twitter



private.

Tesla



shares (ticker: TSLA) have lost a quarter of their value since early April when Musk disclosed his stake in the social-media platform, outpacing the 7% decline in the



Nasdaq

since then.

Shareholders are concerned that Musk could lose focus on the electric-vehicle maker, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“I wish he would walk away,” Gary Black, managing partner of the Future Fund LLC, which owns roughly $50 million worth of Tesla, was quoted as saying by the Journal. Black has been pushing Tesla to repurchase its own shares.

Musk last week scrapped his plans to partially finance his

Twitter



(TWTR) buyout with a margin loan tied to his Tesla stake, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He committed additional equity instead to finance the deal.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request from Barron’s for comment.

