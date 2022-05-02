Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

by

Tesla’s  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report investors and fans will have to wait — patiently or not. 

Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure. The report is of particular importance right now since the Austin EV group last month declared a stock split.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.