Tesla Has Its Challenges. But Its Long-Term Growth Rate Makes the Stock a Buy.

For a maker of nearly silent electric vehicles, there’s an awful lot of noise around



Tesla



From a volley of EV price cuts, disappointing earnings, Wall Street downgrades, and stock volatility, it’s enough to induce vertigo. The numbers, however, suggest that Tesla stock is still worth owning.

Not all the numbers are ideal. When Barron’swrote favorably about the stock on Jan. 6, we noted that wait times for new Teslas were down, inventories were up, and the economy was slowing. And Tesla was about to cut U.S. prices necessary to qualify for tax credits and improve its electric vehicles’ affordability.