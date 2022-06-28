Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report completely dominates the electric vehicle market. 

The figures are there to show that in the United States, Elon Musk’s company is unrivaled. Its market cap of $763.66 billion at the time of writing is pretty much uncharted waters for automakers. 

GM  (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report posts a market value of $50.77 billion, while Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion despite thundering announcements about its ambitions in the electric market.