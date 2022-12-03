Tesla Gives an Unexpected Christmas Gift to EV Buyers

Tesla Gives an Unexpected Christmas Gift to EV Buyers

by

Tesla dominates the electric vehicle market.

Elon Musk’s group has seen its competitors gain market share because it is no longer the only company to offer electric vehicles. In the U.S. market alone, the legacy carmakers Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Porsche, and the young upstarts Rivian, Lucid and Polestar, mount fierce competition.

But Tesla remains the boss: the company is still by far the leader in EVs, holding two-thirds (65%) of the market in the U.S., according to data from S&P Global Mobility.