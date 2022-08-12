Tesla, Ford attract new investments from Soros’s fund

Billionaire investor George Soros’s investment fund has bought stakes in Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co. and added to existing stakes in EV makers Lucid Group Inc. and Nio Inc., according to a filing late Friday.
The fund acquired 29.5 million shares of Ford
F,
in the reporting period ended in June, the filing showed. It snapped up nearly 30,000 Tesla
TSLA,
shares in a new position as well.
New positions for the fund also included bets on Twitter Inc.
TWTR,
the social-media company in the middle of a dispute with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk over their soured deal.
It offloaded some of its holdings in Rivian Automotive Inc.
RIVN,
however, ending the reporting period with slightly less than 18 million shares, from previous holdings of around 20 million shares.
See also: Rivian loses nearly $2 billion in second quarter as expenses mount
New stakes for the fund also included Las Vegas Sands Corp.
LVS,
and Uber Technologies Inc.
UBER,
The fund sold all of its shares of Bank of America Corp.
BAC,
and Citigroup Inc.
C,
as well as gaming company Take Two Interactive Inc.
TTWO,
among others.