Tesla, Ford attract new investments from Soros’s fund

Billionaire investor George Soros’s investment fund has bought stakes in Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co. and added to existing stakes in EV makers Lucid Group Inc. and Nio Inc., according to a filing late Friday.

The fund acquired 29.5 million shares of Ford

F,

+2.21%

in the reporting period ended in June, the filing showed. It snapped up nearly 30,000 Tesla

TSLA,

+4.68%

shares in a new position as well.