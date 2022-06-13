Tesla Falls Even as Stock Is Upgraded to Outperform

Text size





shares were falling sharply Monday. Even the stock being raised to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Markets wasn’t a help.

RBC raised its rating on the stock, highlighting the electric-vehicle giant’s “focus on supply chain and vertical integration.” RBC lowered the price target on shares of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) to $1,100 from $1,175. Tesla shares were falling 5.6% Monday to $657.16 as the broader markets fell sharply on fears over inflation and whether Federal Reserve policy to tame it will cause a recession. Tesla stock, specifically, has declined more than 37.7% this year amid concerns about Covid-19 disruptions in China and CEO Elon Musk’s deal to acquire

(TWTR).

Tesla said in a proxy statement on Friday that it wants to split its stock 3-for-1.

RBC said second-quarter margins at Tesla could surprise to the upside with investors primed for lower deliveries. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect Tesla second-quarter deliveries of 287,000.

RBC said that mid-to-longer term it was “increasingly favorable on Tesla’s industry positioning.” The analysts highlighted

With the “industry in the early innings of electrification,” the company has benefited from an “oligopoly-like positioning.” While the automotive market will see more competition during its next phase, and likely lead to share losses for Tesla, the analysts said they weren’t overly concerned.

Tesla’s “early focus on vertical integration (not just batteries/raw materials but also motors, semis, software) is likely to pay off especially as industry supply of critical materials may become an issue in 2027/28 and TSLA may be able to control more of their own destiny,” RBC wrote in a research note. “Indeed, it appears Elon’s Master Plan Part 3 is likely to focus on achieving very large scale to shift the transportation/energy infrastructure. TSLA earnings and cash generation over the coming years, in addition to their ability to use their stock as currency, can help them build out and secure materials giving them a strong competitive advantage.”

Analysts surveyed by FactSet rate Tesla stock at Overweight with an average price target of $968.60.

An internal email from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, saying the company has has had a “very tough quarter,” also was putting pressure on the shares. Electrek and Bloomberg reported that Musk told employees the company was taking a hit during the second quarter “primarily due to supply chain and production challenges in China.”

“So we need to rally hard to recover!” the reports said Musk wrote in an email over the weekend.

Barron’s asked for a copy of the email from Tesla but has yet to receive a reply.

