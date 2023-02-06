Tesla, Dell, Newmont, Life Storage, and More Stock Market Movers

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers visit http://www.djreprints.com.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/stock-market-movers-tesla-dell-newmont-51675448565
-
Order Reprints
-
Print Article
Stock futures were falling Monday, extending losses from Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report raised concerns the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates.
These stocks were poised to make moves Monday: