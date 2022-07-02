Tesla Deliveries In Focus Following Record Quarterly Stock Slump

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report shares, fresh off their worst quarterly decline on record, trimmed their slump Friday as investors brace for what could be a grim reading on global deliveries in the coming days.

Street forecasts suggest Tesla, which has been hit by a 22 day shutdown at its Shanghai factory that likely loped 60,000 units from its overall total, as well as surging input costs and capital spending required to ramp-up production at new factories in Berlin and Austin, will deliver around 295,000 cars over the three months ending in June.