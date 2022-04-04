Tesla Deliveries Hit Record. Wall Street Can’t Decide if That Was Good.

Text size





Tesla



reported first-quarter deliveries of about 310,000 vehicles on Saturday. Wall Street can’t decide whether or not that is a “miss” relative to expectations. Investors, however, don’t seem to care. They are focused on other things.

What is clearer about the quarterly number reported is that it was another record for Tesla (ticker: TSLA). First-quarter numbers topped fourth-quarter numbers by about 1,000 vehicles.

But analysts were expecting the company to do a little better than that, despite headwinds such as a persistent shortage of semiconductors that has constrained global auto production for more than a year, and new Covid-19 restrictions in Shanghai, the location of Tesla’s largest manufacturing plant.





Piper Sandler



analyst Alexander Potter called the first-quarter number a miss. He says the analyst consensus was about 313,000 vehicles. (There are a number of sources investors can get a consensus estimate from. The Bloomberg complied consensus number was 310,000.) He blamed Covid-19 lockdowns in China and focused on daily production rates in his Sunday research report.

Potter calculates that Tesla’s daily production in the first quarter was about 3,400 vehicles a day, up from about 3,300 vehicles a day in the fourth quarter of 2021. That is based on when Tesla facilities were actually running and bodes well for the future.

Potter rates shares Buy and has a $1,350 price target for the stock.





Cowen



analyst Jeffery Osborne is more conservative. He rates shares Hold and has a $790 price target for Tesla shares. He wrote Monday that China’s Covid-19 shutdowns could weigh on second-quarter numbers.

Currently, Tesla is expected to deliver about 340,000 vehicles in Q2. Shares could be weaker if that estimate starts to come down.

Tesla stock isn’t trading like there is a problem though. Shares are up about 0.9% in premarket trading Monday.



S&P 500

futures are up about 0.1%.



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures are flat. What is more, Tesla stock is up almost 30% over the past month entering Monday trading. The



Nasdaq Composite

is up about 7% over the same span.

That trading makes sense to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives who, like Potter, called the delivery result a small miss. (The consensus number Ives referenced was 312,000 vehicles.) Ives noted in a Saturday report that investors are likely to focus on other things, such as Tesla’s new plant in Austin, Texas, slated for a grand opening on April 7. “The bears will point to Tesla missing headline Street estimates,” wrote Ives. “We believe the supply/logistics issues for Tesla in the last week of the quarter were piling up and most investors will look through the slight official headline miss.”

Ives rates shares Buy and has a $1,400 price target for the stock. Ives is a longtime Tesla bull. GLJ analyst Gordon Johnson is a long time bear, rating Tesla shares Sell. His price target is a Street-low $67. Tesla deliveries met his estimates.

But Johnson pointed out in his delivery report on Sunday that Tesla changed some language in its delivery release. The line” we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct” is gone. He wants to know if that affected the first-quarter number. Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment about the line.





J.P. Morgan



analyst Ryan Brinkman is also a Tesla bear rating shares Sell. His price target is $335 a share. He said Tesla deliveries missed consensus numbers, but beat his estimates. Brinkman raised his first-quarter earnings estimate to $2.10 a share from $1.94 following the delivery report. That is still a little below the consensus estimate of about $2.25 a share.

Pegging first-quarter earnings will be difficult for analysts. The delivery number might be known, but vehicle prices have been rising recently and so have costs to manufacture cars. Earnings are due in late April.

When those arrive, investors and analysts can argue if it is a beat or miss relative to changing expectations—just like first-quarter deliveries.

