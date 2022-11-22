Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster

Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster

by

In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. 

The market capitalization of Elon Musk’s group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota  (TM) – Get Free Report, General Motors  (GM) – Get Free Report, Ford  (F) – Get Free Report and Volkswagen  (VWAGY) – Get Free Report are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.

The manufacturer continues to collect trophies and consolidate its position as the world leader in the electric-vehicle market. For example, the group accounted for two-thirds of new EV registrations between January and August in the U.S., according to data from Experian. 