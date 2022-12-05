Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

Tesla dominates the electric vehicle market. 

Although the market share of Elon Musk’s group has declined in recent years as most legacy carmakers now offer electric models, the manufacturer of the Model Y and Model S remains the benchmark for green vehicles.

You just have to see that the upstarts are trying to position themselves to align with Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report. They all dream of becoming the new Tesla, and to do this’ they aspire to mount a tough opposition to their elder. This is the case of NIO  (NIO) – Get Free Report and other Chinese groups such as BYD and Xpeng  (XPEV) – Get Free Report, which also take advantage of tax credits and other aid from the Chinese government to make life difficult for the American vehicle manufacturer in their local market, considered the largest automobile market in the world. world.