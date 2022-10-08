Tesla Challenger Polestar Looking to Deliver on Big Plans

Back in July, electric vehicle maker Polestar  (PSNY)  made a bold promise.

The Gothenburg, Sweden-based company reported that it delivered 21,200 cars during the first six months of 2022, more than double the year-earlier figure.

Delivering the Goods

The automaker also said it delivered vehicles to Hertz  (HTZZ)  through a $3 billion deal under which the rental car company will buy 65,000 EVs during the next five years.

And then Polestar, which began trading on the Nasdaq on June 24, affirmed its 2022 target of delivering 50,000 cars, more than four times the year-earlier figure.