The Hamden Journal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Has Found a Smart Way to Get Free Money

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Has Found a Smart Way to Get Free Money

You don’t change a formula that wins, says an adage. In this case, the formula is doubly winning. 

The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report continues to rack up orders and reservations for its Semi, a prototype-stage electric class-8 truck, despite the fact that production and deliveries have been postponed once again. 

Elon Musk, CEO of the Austin, Texas-based group, said on a fourth-quarter earnings conference call in January that the Semi should not be expected before 2023. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.