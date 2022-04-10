Tesla CEO Elon Musk Has Been Tweeting. Prepare For Lithium Stocks to Move.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has suggested that the electric vehicle maker might get into the mining business.


Patrick Pleul/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

