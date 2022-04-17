Tesla, AT&T, Netflix, Bank of America, IBM, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

Text size





First-quarter earnings season picks up next week, with 67



S&P 500

companies scheduled to report.

Bank of America



will be Monday’s highlight, followed by

Netflix

,

Johnson & Johnson

,



Lockheed Martin

,

and

IBM



on Tuesday.

Tesla

,



Procter & Gamble

,

and

United Airlines Holdings



report on Wednesday.

AT&T

,

Dow

,

and

American Airlines Group



go on Thursday and

Verizon Communications



and

American Express



close the week on Friday.

Economic data out next week will include several activity indicators and measures of the U.S. housing market. The Conference Board releases the Leading Economic Index for March on Thursday and IHS Markit reports the Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for April on Friday.

The National Association of Home Builders will release its Housing Market Index for April on Monday, the Census Bureau reports new residential construction statistics for March on Tuesday, and the National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for March on Wednesday.

Monday 4/18

Bank of America,





Bank of New York Mellon

,





Charles Schwab

,





J.B. Hunt Transport Services

,

and Synchrony Financial report quarterly results.

The National Association of Home Builders releases its Housing Market Index for April. Consensus estimate is for a 77 reading, two points lower than the March figure. The index has declined for three consecutive months as surging mortgage rates have made home builders less optimistic about the housing sector in general.

Tuesday 4/19

Netflix reports first-quarter results after the market close. Shares of the streaming pioneer plunged 21.8% in late January after the company said it expected to add only 2.5 million subscribers for the first quarter.





Citizens Financial Group

,





Fifth Third Bancorp

,





Halliburton

,





Hasbro

,

IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin,





Omnicom Group

,





Prologis

,

Signature Bank, Travelers, and





Truist Financial



announce earnings.

The Census Bureau reports new residential construction statistics for March. Economists project a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.76 million privately owned housing starts, roughly even with the February figure, which was the highest since June 2006.

Wednesday 4/20





Abbott Laboratories

,

Anthem,





ASML Holding

,





Baker Hughes

,





Crown Castle International

,





CSX

,





Equifax

,





Kinder Morgan

,

Lam Research, Nasdaq, Procter & Gamble, and Tesla release quarterly results.

The National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for March. Expectations are for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.77 million homes sold. If estimates prove correct, it would be the lowest total since June 2020.

Thursday 4/21

American Airlines Group, AT&T, Blackstone, Danaher,





Dow

,





Freeport-McMoRan

,





Intuitive Surgical

,





Marsh & McLennan

,





NextEra Energy

,





Nucor

,





Philip Morris International

,

Snap,





SVB Financial Group

,

Union Pacific, and United Airlines Holdings hold conference calls to discuss earnings.

The Conference Board releases its Leading Economic Index for March. Consensus estimate is for a 0.3% month-over-month increase to a 120.3 reading. The Conference Board is currently projecting 3% gross-domestic-product growth for this year.

Friday 4/22

American Express,





HCA Healthcare

,





Kimberly-Clark

,

Newmont,





Regions Financial

,

SAP,





Schlumberger

,

and Verizon Communications report quarterly results.

IHS Markit releases both its Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for April. Expectations are for a 58.2 reading for the Manufacturing PMI and a 58.3 reading for the Services PMI. Both would be roughly even with March’s levels.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at [email protected]