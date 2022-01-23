Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

Text size





It will be a packed week of fourth-quarter earnings releases, with more than 100



S&P 500

companies scheduled to report.

IBM



and

Halliburton



are Monday’s highlights, followed by

Microsoft

,

Verizon Communications, American Express, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, and

Lockheed Martin



on Tuesday.

Tesla,

AT&T

,

Intel

,

and Boeing report on Wednesday. Then

Apple

,

Visa

,

Comcast

,

McDonald’s

,

and

Mastercard



all go on Thursday before

Chevron



and

Caterpillar



close the week on Friday.

The highlight on the economic calendar will be Wednesday’s conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee’s January meeting. The Federal Reserve’s monetary-policy making body publishes a decision that afternoon, followed by a press conference with chairman Jerome Powell. Both will be closely parsed for clues to the central bank’s next moves.

Data out this week include IHS Markit’s Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ indexes for January on Monday, the Census Bureau’s new residential home sales data on Wednesday, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ preliminary estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 gross domestic product on Thursday.

Monday 1/24

Brown & Brown, Halliburton, IBM, Philips, and Zions Bancorp report quarterly results.

IHS Markit reports its Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ indexes for January. Consensus estimate is for a 56 reading for the manufacturing PMI and a 54 for the Services PMI. Both figures are less than the December data. The PMIs are off their record peaks from the middle of last year but remain well above the expansionary level of 50.

Tuesday 1/25

The world’s two largest companies release results this week as investors look to tech earnings to reverse the Nasdaq’s 9.5% drop this year. Microsoft reports after the close, followed by Apple on Thursday.





3M

,

American Express,





Archer-Daniels-Midland

,





Capital One Financial

,

General Electric, Invesco, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin,





NextEra Energy

,





Raytheon Technologies

,





Texas Instruments

,

and Verizon Communications release earnings.

S&P CoreLogic releases its Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for November. Economists forecast a 18% year-over-year rise, marginally less than in October. If estimates prove correct, it would be the 12th consecutive month with double-digit gains for home prices.

Wednesday 1/26





Abbott Laboratories

,

Anthem, AT&T,





Automatic Data Processing

,

Boeing,





Edwards Lifesciences

,





Freeport-McMoRan

,

General Dynamics, Intel,





Kimberly-Clark

,

Nasdaq,





Norfolk Southern

,





Seagate Technology Holdings

,





ServiceNow

,

and Tesla report quarterly results.

The Federal Open Market Committee announces its monetary-policy decision. The central bank is expected to keep the federal-funds rate unchanged near zero. The Fed has become increasingly hawkish in the past three months, and Wall Street has priced in one quarter-point rate hike at the FOMC’s March meeting and a total of four quarter-point hikes for the year.

The Census Bureau reports new residential home sales data. Consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 762,500 new single-family homes sold in December, 2.5% more than in November.

Thursday 1/27





Altria Group

,

Comcast,





Crown Castle International

,

Danaher, Dow,





International Paper

,

Mastercard, McDonald’s,





Mondelez International

,

MSCI,





Northrop Grumman

,





Nucor

,





Southwest Airlines

,

and Visa hold conference calls to discuss earnings.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its preliminary estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 gross domestic product. Economists forecast a 5.6% rate of growth, after a 2.3% increase in the third quarter.

Friday 1/28

Caterpillar,





Charter Communications

,

Chevron,





Colgate-Palmolive

,





Phillips 66

,





V.F.

Corp.

, and Weyerhaeuser report quarterly results.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at [email protected]