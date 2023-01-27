Tesla, ARKK rally as 2021 energy returns to 2023 stock market

A market rally on Friday accentuated by rips higher in some battered and bruised technology stocks that faltered last year making this year’s price action look a lot like 2021’s rally.

Beaten down names including Tesla (TSLA), Carvana (CVNA), and Coinbase (COIN) were each up more than 10% on Friday.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation (ARKK) ETF, a bellwether for high-flying tech, advanced 4% intraday. ARKK has gained more than 25% this month alone, which Reuters notes puts the fund on pace for its best monthly gain on record.

A mini meme trade was also in the works on Friday.

Shares of BuzzFeed (BZFD) skyrocketed as much as 150% after the an internal memo reveled the media giant was planning to lean heavily into AI to generate content. Shares were up 72% at last check.

That marks a big turnaround for the company, which has lost about three-fourths of its value since going public through a SPAC combination in late 2021.

Reddit-trader favorite GameStop (GME) was in the throes of a volatile session, rising about 15% in the afternoon.

And Lucid Group (LCID), an electric vehicle manufacturer known for its mega SPAC merger in 2021, rose about 40% on Friday.

Tesla, which wiped out 65% of its value in 2022 for its worst year on record, rallied 10% on Friday. For the year, Tesla is up more than 40% if the momentum holds up into the close.

The stock’s rally this week also comes after Tesla’s quarterly results beat expectations, with the company telling investors it plans to begin production of its Cybertruck later this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security detail depart the company’s local office in Washington, U.S. January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

These moves come in tandem with a broader push higher across the major stock averages that has all three indexes higher to start the year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which shed a third of its value in 2022, is leading the way with a 9% gain so far this year.

Wall Street’s risk-on mood comes as investors speculate moderating economic data will prompt the Federal Reserve to end its rate hiking cycle sooner than expected. The U.S. central bank is expected to downshift its pace of interest rate hikes to 25 basis-points at its meeting next week.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

