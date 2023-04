Shares of auto makers, those who make traditional and electric vehicles, are getting hammered in Wednesday trading. Investors can blame a few things, including the government, the stock charts, and the companies themselves.

Auto investors aren’t happy.



Tesla



(ticker: TSLA) stock is down 4.1% in recent trading. Shares of EV producers



Rivian Automotive



(RIVN),



Fisker



(FSR), and



Lucid Group



(LCID) are off 5.4%, 4.7, and 4.6%, respectively.