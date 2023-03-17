Terry Crews To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot ‘JumpStart’ Based On Comic – The Hamden Journal

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Terry Crews has been tapped as the lead and also will executive produce JumpStart, CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot based on Robb Armstrong’s long-running comic strip. Wayne Conley (The Best Man) penned the TV adaptation for the project from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. Phill Lewis will direct and executive produce the pilot, replacing Kelly Park due to changes in the production schedule; Park is directing NBC’s comedy pilot Non-Evil Twin instead.

Based on the popular comic strip that debuted in 1989, JumpStart is set in Philadelphia and follows Joseph L. Cobb (Crews), a cop, his wife Marcy, a nurse, and Joe’s partner Crunchy.

Crews’ Joe Cobb is a devoted husband, son, father and Philadelphia police officer. He is also a proud Black man and often feels pressured to be flawless in each of his roles, especially in light of controversies surrounding cops. He is a charming and exuberant role model in his community. Joe loves his wife and family, but does come up short in hilarious and endearing ways that keep audiences cheering for him.

Conley executive produces with Crews, Kaplan and Melanie Frankel of Kapital Entertainment, Trilling for TrillTV, Armstrong’s producer Bridget McMeel, who brought the property to Hollywood, for Andrews McMeel Entertainment, and Troy Zien. Armstrong serves as co-executive producer. CBS Studios is the studio.

Known for his starring roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Are We There Yet? and Everybody Hates Chris, Crews hosts NBC’s America’s Got Talent, which recently wrapped its seventeenth season, as well as America’s Got Talent spinoffs, AGT Champions and AGT Extreme. He also starred in Tales of the Walking Dead and his film work includes Sorry To Bother You, Deadpool 2 and most recently, Rumble. Crews, who released his memoir, Tough: My Journey to True Power last April and his latest children’s graphic novel, Terry’s Crew, this past November, is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzmann.