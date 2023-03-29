Terrorists ‘Aren’t Sunsetting Their War Against Us’

As both chambers prepare to vote on proposals to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) in Iraq, Mitch McConnell is coming out swinging.

The Republican leader rebuked Senate majority leader Schumer for teeing up a vote in the upper chamber on the 2002 authorization. He said it’s no surprise Schumer and the Biden administration would rather debate the history of the Iraq War than grapple with recent foreign-policy failures.

“The 2002 AUMF bears directly on the threats we face today in Iraq and Syria from Iran-backed terrorists,” McConnell said in a statement.

“Iraq has come under extremely heavy influence and manipulation from Iran. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has spent years standing up political parties, militias, and terrorist proxies in Iraq whose chief loyalty is to Tehran,” continued McConnell. “Our enemies in Iran who have spent two decades targeting and killing Americans in the Middle East would be delighted to see America dial down our military presence, authorities, and activities in Iraq.”

Both that authorization as well as the 1991 Gulf War AUMF are on the docket in the House and have bipartisan support there. But McConnell’s opposition in the Senate will complicate matters. A final vote is expected this week after senators advanced the AUMF repeal on Monday.

“I am opposed to Congress sunsetting any military force authorizations in the Middle East. Our terrorist enemies aren’t sunsetting their war against us. And when we deploy our servicemembers in harm’s way, we need to supply them with all the support and legal authorities that we can,” McConnell said.

The Republican leader was quick to point out the recent drone attack that killed a U.S. contractor and injured five service members. The U.S. military conducted several retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-aligned groups in response.

“After a small initial response from the Biden Administration, Iran launched yet more attacks over the weekend, aimed at killing even more Americans. Our President’s response to this escalation seems to have been to pull his punches and let Tehran have the last word,” said McConnell. “Tehran wants to push us out of Iraq and Syria. Why should Congress make that easier?”

He also said that if the U.S. cannot properly counter Iran, it will not be able to properly deter the People’s Republic of China.

The Republican leader also accused the administration of concealing the drone attack until the AUMF repeal could be moved forward in the Senate.

“It appears the Administration kept Senators in the dark about last Thursday’s attack until Senators had finished voting on amendments to the AUMF repeal. That included Senator Rubio’s amendment that would have conditioned the AUMF repeal on a proven reduction in Iran’s backing of terrorism,” he said.

The Kentucky senator concluded by promising that the AUMF debate this week would be “just the beginning of a much broader and deeper look at the Biden Administration’s failed Middle East policies.”

