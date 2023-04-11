Terrion Arnold believes Alabama will have ‘a great defense’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Every defense needs an identity and that is built during spring practice.

The month-long minicamp allows a defense to bolster its depth and also establish what kind of unit it will strive to be every single Saturday. While the defense didn’t have the spring scrimmage debut it was hoping for, Alabama sophomore cornerback Terrion Arnold believes the unit has so much potential coming into this season.

“We’ve learned we can be a really, really great defense,” Arnold said. “We just have to put the little things together and after that, we have a lot of guys who have a lot of want to and grit. We really want to refine the standard and really bring it back to a positive outcome so I feel like this is going to be a great defense.”

While it may seem like an odd statement after losing seven starters from the defense last season, Alabama has been able to fill those holes with returning talent and prospects from the 2023 class. Malachi Moore returns and will likely fill one of the safety spots manned by Jordan Battle or DeMarcco Hellams. The Crimson Tide also brought in five-star safety Caleb Downs who Saban said was “doing well for a young guy,” after Friday’s scrimmage.

The loss of Will Anderson is monumental, but Alabama returns two of three members from the ‘Cheetah package’ in Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. It’ll also look to add depth with Jeremiah Alexander, Keanu Koht, Quandarrius Robinson and newcomer Qua Russaw. On the inside, the team will cope with the loss of Henry To’oTo’o by adding JUCO star Justin Jefferson and Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall alongside returner Deontae Lawson.

Finally, the defensive line just reloads centering around Jaheim Oatis as it returns 10 members from last year’s squad including Justin Eboigbe. Regardless of the new faces, Arnold is one of the key returners for this year’s defense.

While he said that last year was a learning experience for him, he’s continuing to understand his place in the defense. This spring Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he’s played a bit of Star while also taking reps on the outside.

“Versatility is good in this game, and I feel like with that, it’s really creating value for myself and allowing me to help the team if they need me to go in there and play it,” Arnold said. “I’m doing whatever the team really needs me to do. I feel like it’s benefitting the team in a positive way.”

Arnold will look to display his versatility on Saturday when Alabama hosts its second scrimmage. While the team closes in on A-Day, which is set for April 22, the defense will look to set the standard for the 2023-24 season.

“I feel like this defense is going to be, like, one of the great defenses,” Arnold said.