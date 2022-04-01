Terrell Owens unretires, Antonio Brown looks for work… and ankle surgery

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Matt Harmon! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, April 1, 2022, and here’s what Matt is cookin’ up:

Get your popcorn ready because 48-year-old Terrell Owens is reportedly unretiring to resume playing wide receiver

Antonio Brown says he won’t get ankle surgery unless he gets picked up by a team

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the Bucks all-time scoring leader en route to a comeback win against the Nets in overtime

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston gets sweetly surprised with the news that she’s the AP Player of the Year, with an assist from her coach Dawn Staley

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .