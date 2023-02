Terrance Williams II ruled out vs. Wisconsin with knee bruise

Terrance Williams II has been ruled out of Michigan’s contest against Wisconsin in Madison on Tuesday night with what is being described as a “knee bruise,” according to the program.

Williams has started in every game for Michigan so far this season, but he will miss his first game of the season on Tuesday night against the Badgers. Redshirt freshman Will Tschetter will start in Williams’ place.

Michigan and Wisconsin are set to tip-off from the Kohl Center in a matter of moments.

