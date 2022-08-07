Teresa Giudice is married! See her glamorous look at her wedding

Teresa Giudice is married!

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her beau, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, tied the knot Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice had her four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 12, by her side as bridesmaids.

There were 220 guests, including several “RHONJ” cast members, and the groom had his two sons, David and Nicholas, with him, according to People.

Jill Zarin, former cast member of the “Real Housewives of New York City,” was in attendance and shared photos from the event on Instagram. According to People, the event was being filmed for a special set to air on Bravo.

Teresa Giudice And Husband Luis Ruelas Kiss While Getting Married In New Jersey This Evening In Front Of Guests (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Giudice, 50, wore a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid gown with over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting, the designer shared on Instagram.

Releasing the original wedding look sketches, Zunino wrote that Giudice’s train was over 100 inches long with accents of crystal and pearl “with long white beaded evening gloves to match.”

“I wanted to help Teresa pay tribute to her family in some way, so her veil was designed exclusively for her with three large hearts and the Italian phrase ‘Sempre Insieme’ which means ‘Always Together,'” Zunino said in the caption.

He wrote that Giudice said “everything in her life happens in threes,” which is why Zunino included the three pink hearts on the veil with three 3’s embroidered down the inside of her bodice.

Her highlighted locks were piled high on her head with more flowing down her back.

Teresa Giudice And Husband Luis Ruelas Kiss While Getting Married In New Jersey This Evening In Front Of Guests (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

She held a giant bouquet of white flowers and was beaming with joy as she walked down the aisle. Ruelas, 47, who has been dating the reality star since 2020, wore a white jacket, black pants and a black bowtie to compliment the bride’s glamorous look.

All four of Giudice’s daughters wore baby pink gowns, and their father, Joe Giudice, posted a picture of them on Instagram.

Among the guests at the wedding were “RHONJ” stars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, who posted a photo all dressed up for the event on Instagram.

Fellow “RHONJ” star Jackie Goldschneider also shared a pic all glammed up for the special day.

Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, both did not attend the wedding, TODAY confirmed. People reported that the couple did not make an appearance due to tensions that came up while filming the Season 13 finale.

“Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan was there, as were “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola and “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley, who posted a pic from the event.

“Went to the chapel tonight and it was amazing,” Medley posted on Instagram.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey were there too, and Moore shared pics from the event in her Instagram stories.

Kenya/Instagram

While Giudice did not share any photos from her wedding, she did post a picture of her over-the-top black and gold wedding cake in her Instagram stories.

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The creative confection featured photographs of Teresa and the now-married couple. The two had announced their engagement in October 2021.