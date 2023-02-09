Terence Winter Stepping Down As Showrunner For Season 2 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+’s mob drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, will have a new showrunner for Season 2. Terence Winter is stepping down from the post while remaining an executive producer on the series from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan and focusing on other projects, including a top-secret streaming series with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese and a limited series about New York Mets’ historic 1986 run, which has been a passion of his for a while, I hear. Search is under way for a new Tulsa King showrunner.

‘Tulsa King’ (Paramount+) Brian Douglas/Paramount+

According to sources, Winter’s departure as showrunner stems from creative differences. As evident from The Hamden Journal’s interview with Winter ahead of Tulsa King‘s November premiere, he and Sheridan, on whose initial idea the show was based, had different visions for the series and the main character. (In the interview, Winter also speaks about how much he enjoyed working with Stallone, occasionally dropping Rocky questions which Stallone was happy to answer.)

Renewed for a second season only three episodes into its freshman run, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Winter was nominated for an Oscar for writing the Scorsese-directed The Wolf Of Wall Street and received multiple Emmy nominations for Boardwalk Empire, which he created as well as executive produced alongside Scorsese. Winter won Emmys for his work on The Sopranos.