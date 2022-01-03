Tense ‘Wheel of Fortune’ has viewers defending Raven-Symoné

During a slightly awkward episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Sunday, what started out as host Pat Sajak kindly trying to warn celebrity contestant Raven-Symoné to be extra careful while guessing a puzzle, turned into something else altogether.

With a “70’s Song Lyrics” puzzle on the board that would eventually read, “AH HA HA HA STAYIN’ ALIVE STAYIN’ ALIVE,” Sajak suggested that Raven-Symoné “be real careful” as she tries to solve it. This prompted the actress and singer to keep spinning instead, unsure of what the host was trying to say.

A similar exchange took place on her next turn, after which Sajak mentioned “a lot of tension” that was beginning to build. And things didn’t get any better when it finally came time for Symoné to try and solve the puzzle.

The Raven’s Home star confidently yet incorrectly guessed, “Ah ah ah ah stayin’ alive stayin’ alive,” and was disappointed to learn that she was not correct. Then her disappointment quickly turned to shock when fellow celebrity Tori Spelling guessed correctly, making the minor tweaks necessary to be deemed correct.

Viewers on Twitter were quick to react to the moment, with one person calling the wrong answer “bogus” and another pushing for #justiceforraven.

And while Sajak couldn’t provide justice for Raven, he did provide an explanation.

“You were going, “Ah, ah, ah, ah” instead of “Ah, ha, ha, ha.” That’s it. That’s why I was urging you to be careful,” Sajak said. “I did my best to help out, Raven. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.”

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

Watch how rapper Yung Joc got pulled into the world of Wheel of Fortune:

