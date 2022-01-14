Tennis Great Chris Evert Reveals Stage 1 Cancer Diagnosis – The Hamden Journal

Tennis Hall-of-Famer and broadcaster Chris Evert revealed today that she has Stage 1 ovarian cancer.

Evert, who is 67, was diagnosed last year after undergoing a preventative hysterectomy, she said. Cancer has not been detected elsewhere in her body, according to a piece she co-wrote with Chris McKendry on ESPN.com. In it, Evert also revealed she began her first of six rounds of chemotherapy this week.

“I feel very lucky they caught it early,” Evert wrote in a twitter post announcing the ESPN story, “and expect positive results from my chemo plan.”

Evert also revealed that she still plans to participate in ESPN’s coverage of the Australian Open, which begins Monday and runs through January 30. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champ won that tournament twice, in 1982 and 1984.

In the ESPN.com piece, McKendry relates her reaction when Evert told her of the diagnosis on December 7 of last year: “My friend Chrissie has cancer. The disease had killed her sister Jeanne. My god.”