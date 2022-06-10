Tennessee vs. Notre Dame baseball video highlights, score in Friday’s super regional game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Tennessee Vols baseball teams meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional Game 1 on Friday, June 10.

Notre Dame leads Tennessee 8-3 in the seventh inning.

Tennessee entered the super regional 56-7 overall. Notre Dame came into the best-of-three series 38-14 overall.

Game 2 of the super regional is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11.

Tennessee, Notre Dame baseball Game 1: Mustard bottle thrown on field after Tennessee baseball’s Drew Gilbert ejected

Tennessee’s Drew Gilbert, Frank Anderson ejected

Tennessee center fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Notre Dame’s Jack Brannigan 3-run home run

Notre Dame’s Jack Brannigan hit a three-run home run over the left-field wall in the top of the fourth inning. Brooks Coetzee III and Spencer Myers also scored on the homer. Brannigan’s home run put Notre Dame up 8-1 vs. Tennessee.

Notre Dame’s Jack Zyska 2-run home run

Notre Dame designated hitter Jack Zyska hit a two-run home run over the right-field wall in the top of the third inning. Carter Putz also scored on the homer. Zyska’s home run put Notre Dame up 5-0 vs. Tennessee.

Notre Dame’s Jared Miller solo home run

Notre Dame’s Jared Miller hit a solo home run over the right-field fence in the top of the second inning. His homer put Notre Dame up 3-0 vs. Tennessee.

Notre Dame’s Carter Putz 2-run home run

Notre Dame’s Carter Putz hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. Ryan Cole also scored on the homer. The Putz home run put Notre Dame up 2-0 vs. Tennessee.

Notre Dame’s Carter Putz (4) gestures to the crowd after hitting a two-run homerun during the first round of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regionals between Tennessee and Notre Dame at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Link Jarrett is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball head coach. Tony Vitello is the Tennessee Vols baseball head coach.

