Tennessee vs. Kentucky baseball video highlights, final score in SEC Tournament semifinal

The Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Vols baseball teams meet in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament semifinals on Saturday, May 28.

Tennessee defeated Kentucky 12-2.

Tennessee improved to 52-7 overall. Kentucky went to 33-26 overall.

The Tennessee Vols advance to face Florida in the SEC Tournament championship game at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 29.

UT’s Blake Burke 3-run home run

Tennessee designated hitter Blake Burke hit a three-run home run over the right-field fence in the top of the ninth inning. Logan Steenstra and Evan Russell also scored on the homer. Burke’s home run put Tennessee up 12-2 vs. Kentucky.

UT’s Cortland Lawson 2-RBI double

Tennessee’s Cortland Lawson hit a double to left-center field that drove in Trey Lipscomb from third base and Jorel Ortega from second base.

The two runs put Tennessee up 6-2 vs. Kentucky in the top of the eighth inning.

UK’s Austin Strickland throws strikeout

Kentucky relief pitcher Austin Strickland struck out Tennessee’s Kyle Booker for the final out in the top of the seventh inning.

UT’s Chase Burns throws strikeout

Tennessee relief pitcher Chase Burns struck out Kentucky’s Jacob Plastiak for the final out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

UK’s Daniel Harris IV RBI double

Kentucky’s Daniel Harris IV hit an RBI double to right-center field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Harris drove in Hunter Jump from second base. Jump’s run cut the Tennessee lead to 2-1.

UT’s Trey Lipscomg RBI single

Tennessee’s Trey Lipscomb singled to left field and drove in Jordan Beck from second base. Beck’s run put Tennessee up 2-0 vs. Kentucky in the top of the fourth inning.

UT’s Drew Beam throws strikeout

Tennessee starting pitcher Drew Beam struck out Kentucky’s Chase Estep for the final out in the bottom of the third inning.

May 28, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee shortstop Cortland Lawson (9) tags out Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes (7) on a steal attempt at second base in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Saturday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Nick Mingione is the Kentucky Wildcats baseball head coach. Tony Vitello is the Tennessee Vols baseball head coach.

